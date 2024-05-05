Discover the hair you dreamt for
Experience healthier, strong, and beautiful hair as strong is beautiful
At HERBORUT, we believe in creating high-quality HAIR CARE that are both affordable and eco-friendly. Our journey began in 2023 when our founder and Director Ritu Awana realized the lack of options for consumers looking for natural and effective hair care products. Today, we are proud to offer a range of products that are cruelty-free, sulphate free, parabens free, silicon free, vegan, and made with natural ingredients.
Our mission is to provide hair care products that are effective and cost effective which are prepared from ayurvedic mentioned recipe that help in hair related problems and in maintaining overall health of hairs and scalp.
Email us on Care@Herborut.com
Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India
Open today
09:00 am – 05:00 pm