At HERBORUT, we believe in creating high-quality HAIR CARE that are both affordable and eco-friendly. Our journey began in 2023 when our founder and Director Ritu Awana realized the lack of options for consumers looking for natural and effective hair care products. Today, we are proud to offer a range of products that are cruelty-free, sulphate free, parabens free, silicon free, vegan, and made with natural ingredients.